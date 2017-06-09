Nutrition Consultant Lays Out Case for Healthier Lifestyle

“To eat good food is to be close to God,” so goes a line from an old movie. Indeed, when it comes to food and faith, one gets closer to God if he/she applies Biblical principles in his/her dietary practices and takes good care of his/her body.



In her book Food Isn’t What It Used To Be: A Biblical Approach To Health (Litfire Publishing, 2016), nutrition consultant Christine Andrew makes her pitch for healthy living by quoting from Scripture verses that pertain to the beneficial dietary regulations and good hygiene practices that God gave to His people to save them from physical harm. Presenting the Scripture alongside relevant scientific facts and figures, Andrew asserts that consumption of unhealthy foods, plus unhealthy lifestyles, has contributed to the development and prevalence of modern diseases, which did not exist in Biblical times.



The clinical consultant exhorts her readers to adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle and practice proper hygiene to avoid dishonouring God and desecrating His temple, which are our bodies.



Andrew’s Food Isn’t What It Used To Be: A Biblical Approach To Health was one of the many health guides displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.



About the Author:

Christine Andrew received her bachelor’s degree in music therapy from University of the Pacific, earned her diploma in nutrition consultation from Huntington College of Health Sciences in 2006, completed a certification as a nutrition consultant and an internship under a homeopathic doctor (Dr. William Kneebone, DC, CNC, DIHom, FIAMA, DIACT), and received her certification in functional diagnostic medicine in 2010. She has continued her education in the healthcare field with on-going courses in functional endocrinology, functional blood chemistry, and quantum reflex analysis. She has been a regular contributing writer of health information for Vacaville Magazine, a local magazine in Vacaville, California.



Christine currently operates her own business, Center for Holistic Health, Nutrition & Vacaville Thermography, Inc. Christine is passionate about educating people of all ages about the importance of improving their health and does so through on-going wellness classes and individualized consultations.