“Yeshua, the Jewish Messiah” reintroduces and shares who Messiah really is

Who is Messiah? What is He like? From a Christian perspective we have been introduced to the most important redeemer of sins and saver of souls in the whole universe – God. He has been presented to all mankind as the universal Savior through generic terms by removing him from the inheritance of Abraham and His core identity. In the book “Yeshua, the Jewish Messiah” we are reintroduced to Yeshua as a Torah-observant Jew who embraced and exercised the righteous path and faith of Judaism. And to a deeper sense, this writing will detail and chronicle you the historical roots and core identity of Yeshua. It will further provide you an intricate preview of how He looked like, acted like and worshipped like a Jew.



This book focusses on the facts that will help usher in the spiritual understanding of who He really was. It will further make you understand and realize the real Messiah through learning the concepts and qualities from his beginning and identity. This is a thought provoking spiritual read.



This is a highly recommended book for those who are into rediscovering Messiah through learning his roots and identity. It will certainly inspire and bring you to another dimension and perspective of the historical basis for faith of the Messiah.



“Yeshua, the Jewish Messiah” will soon be exhibited in the coming 2017 American Library Association Annual on June 23, 2017. Grab a copy and be inspired!



“Yeshua, the Jewish Messiah”

Written by Esther Diane Boucher

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date December 2008

Paperback price $11.99



About the author

Dr. Esther Diane Boucher is the co-founder and president of New England Christian College and Seminary, and Gates of Praise Ministries, Inc. in Fall River, MA. She is a graduate of Christian College and Seminary in Independence, MO., and has a doctorate in Divinity. Esther is internationally recognized as a gifted teacher and public speaker. Dr. Boucher is the rabbi of Kehilat Yisrael in Newport, RI, and co-pastors Faith Fellowship Church, with her husband in Portsmouth, RI. She is “a woman with a mission” to emphasize divine truths of the Hebraic Scriptures and heritage, to remind people of their responsibility to worship and honor the Creator, and to challenge and call Jews and Christians back to their ancient roots of radical passion for the Messiah no matter the cost. She and her husband, Donald, have ten wonderful children. They reside in Newport, RI.