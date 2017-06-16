Author Shares His Secret To Success

Illinois Commercial Real Estate: Due Diligence to Closing, with Checklists is written by Kymn Harp. The book is a practical handbook and unique source of for investors, developers, brokers, lenders, attorneys and others interested commercial real estate projects in Illinois. It is filled with insights from the author about his experiences growing up in a real estate family and his years working as a real estate attorney. It is also packed with words of wisdom and techniques for success in this line of business.



Illinois Commercial Real Estate: Due Diligence to Closing, with Checklists

Written by Kymn Harp

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date August 22, 2016

Paperback price: $18.09



About the author

Kymn Harp is a recognized thought leader and resourceful advocate for commercial real estate investment and development. A solutions-oriented attorney, he takes a practical approach to all transactions. Using the mindset of an entrepreneur, Kymn is dedicated to overcoming obstacles and finding solutions for successful outcomes. His motto, “If the deal doesn’t close, it doesn’t count.” guides his efforts. He is a working lawyer, and his knowledge in the commercial estate and creative problem-solving is the result of years working in this line of business. His passion is deal making, and through a labor of love, he works tirelessly every day to earn his clients’ business and their trust. Illinois Commercial Real Estate is a unique resource for the commercial estate industry.

Author contact: Robbins, Salomon &Patt Ltd., 180 N LaSalle St., Suite 3300, Chicago, IL 60601. Phone number: 312-456-0378; and Email: rkharp@rsplaw.com