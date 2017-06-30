Western Thriller Tells a Story of Resiliency amid War and Self-Conflict

Samuel Cardiff had a plan. He had recently graduated from the Teachers College and now he was returning home. The first goal completed, his next step was to find a position and then he could get married. Samuel was a quiet man, some would say a pacifist. He believed in God, family and education. He was not concerned with the happenings outside his home town. Outside events, however, were about to drag him from his beloved Elmira.

It was the spring of 1861 and Confederate forces had recently attacked Fort Sumter. Against every moral belief, he enlisted in the Union Army and with his first step toward the south, he changed his life forever.’ Which is to suggest that Sam’s military experience changed him into a gunfighter and from there his innate sense of humanity creates a Marshall.



“The Law of Moses” is a very well-written work by Kwen Griffeth, which was illustrated by Lindsay Fox. The book has a way of capturing one’s attention with its intricate and very outstanding plot and great characters. The characters come to life with every turn of the page. The first part of the story was set during the Civil War.



This novel is recommended to those who are fond of fiction and those who enjoy a good read. This is a magnificent addition to one’s collection.



About the author

Midwestern author Kwen Griffeth began his interesting life in Idaho on a dairy farm and quarter horse ranch. His career includes twenty years in the U.S. military and ten years as a civilian policeman, working covert narcotics investigations and later became a drug and alcohol rehabilitation counselor. He worked on the far side of the Berlin wall while the Iron Curtain was still up. He also has been a partner in a successful business and an owner of one that failed, has construction and driven over the road semi-trucks. That background is fertile enough for Kwen to now devote his thoughts and talents to writing novels sin 2012 with the publication of “Dear Emma” and the subsequent publication of eight others. In Kwen words: “I write people stories. They are a mix of action, mystery, historical fiction, suspense and a little fantasy. All of them are romances. We are a species that needs romance. I believe from the time we reach puberty until they fit us for our coffin, we spend large amounts of our time in search of romance, trying to hold on to romance, or lamenting its loss. It is not by accident one of the cruelest punishments inflicted upon us is isolation or solitary confinement.”