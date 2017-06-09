Wisconsin Widow Creates a Horror Story Out of a Family Tragedy

People write horror stories to entertain people. Some write horror stories to correct a wrong that persists for too long, as in the case of Marlene Molisee, a widow from Wisconsin and an aspiring writer. Under the pseudonym “Alexis Moon”, she published The Haunting of a Widow (Xlibris, 2011), which is based on a true story.



The Haunting of a Widow is a chilling story of Michelle’s life after the death of her husband, Martin, who suffered a heart attack while she was visiting their daughter in Canada. The night before her departure, Martin, who dislikes being alone, complains about not feeling well. At the airport, Michelle sees him watching her as she got through the gates. She finds it strange since Martin would always leave right away. Is it premonition?



On the turbulent flight, Michelle befriends an elderly lady who later puts a $100 bill and a note in her pocket and walks away – but not without first whispering a strange message to her. And on the next day, Michelle receives news that Martin passed away. No cause is given.



At the funeral home, Michelle and her family meet with the funeral director, who seems rude and spooky towards them. While they are irked at his attitude, they also feel a sense of evil and fear in the place. Strange things occur at the funeral, and this is just the beginning of the horror that grips Michelle. Could she move on with the death of her husband?



Molisee’s The Haunting of a Widow was last displayed at the 2017 BookExpo America. To purchase the book, go to www.Amazon.com and http://www.xlibris.com/Bookstore/BookHome.aspx



The Haunting of a Widow

Written by Alexis Moon

Published by Xlibris

Published date December 5, 2011

Paperback price $16.25



About the Author

Marlene Molisee was born in Duluth, Minnesota but grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since the age of 10, she worked several jobs, even lying about her age at 14 to work in a pizza parlor. At 17, she moved out on her own. She worked for large hotel chains for several years and also in telecommunications, machine shop, telemarketing, and construction. She then got married and raised two children: Raven, who works for Cartoon Network; and Don, who studied to become a director and film producer. Molisee currently resides in Whitewater, Wisconsin. The Haunting of a Widow is her first book, which she wrote under the pen name Alexis Moon.