MedTech Breakthrough Recognizes SnapMD Virtual Care Management with “Best Telehealth Platform” Award

MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that SnapMD’s Virtual Care Management (VCM) enterprise telemedicine platform has been selected as winner of the “Best Telehealth Platform” award as part of the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 10 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the medical and health industry.



“MedTech Breakthrough’s telehealth award category was hypercompetitive this year, with impressive nominations from a variety of leaders and innovators in the telehealth market,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “We congratulate SnapMD for breaking through the pack with their cloud-based Virtual Care Management platform to receive this recognition and look forward to continued success for SnapMD in 2017 and beyond.”



SnapMD’s VCM system is recognized as the telehealth platform breakthrough award winner based on their unique approach of providing a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and efficient telemedicine solution that includes all the functions needed to operate virtual care services in a single suite of software. The company’s solution is used by providers nationwide to engage their patients via the secure, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based software platform—increasing access to convenient care, thereby improving outcomes, enhancing productivity, and increasing patient and provider satisfaction across the continuum of care. Additionally, by integrating with existing EMR, scheduling and billing systems, the VCM system streamlines and simplifies historically complex healthcare management systems and shows promising growth and adoption across providers of all sizes and specialties.



“We are thrilled to receive the prestigious MedTech Breakthrough Award distinction for our enterprise Virtual Care Management telehealth platform,” stated Dave Skibinski, President and CEO of SnapMD. “This has been a year of strong advancements for the telehealth industry as a whole, and for SnapMD specifically, as we’re helping providers understand the value and importance of expanding care services through virtual visits for more timely and convenient access to care. In partnership with SnapMD, health systems are now reaching the next stage of telemedicine adoption — Telemedicine 3.0 — as we’re placing telehealth directly in the hands of providers who have established trusted relationships with patients and empowering them to traverse the last mile in healthcare.”



About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.



About SnapMD

SnapMD is the Virtual Care Management (VCM) telehealth software leader, enabling healthcare providers to engage their patients via a comprehensive, secure, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based telemedicine platform with powerful back-end systems to manage the digital health enterprise. SnapMD offers all the software and services that healthcare providers need to improve access to convenient and effective care. SnapMD’s robust, scalable, private-label VCM platform is designed to handle multiple service-lines, and can be deployed as a single telehealth platform across the enterprise. For more information, please visit http://www.snap.md.

