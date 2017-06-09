Humor Therapist Shares His Gift to Bring Health and Wellness to All

Professional humor therapist David Mann knows full well the healing power of laughter and a smile. He is fully aware that people today feel stressed out and depressed – and he knows he should help them relieve or else erase the tension they experience every day. Mann lives to make people smile and laugh, a calling he received early in life and now he shares with everyone through his book Humor Therapy: The Art of Smiling For Others (iUniverse, 2015).



A few people may think Mann is promoting humor as a complementary and alternative medicine. On the surface, it may seem that way, but in Humor Therapy, Mann talks about humor as an art – and as a gift and a calling for everyone to appreciate and accept in life. Mann lives to make people smile and laugh, but it’s also everyone’s job too.



Mann shares his strategies, techniques, and tools for comedy in Humor Therapy to help people make people smile and laugh. He summarizes the differences between humor therapy and therapeutic therapy and provides guidelines on the appropriate uses of humor. He presents humor therapy as a way to engage people’s curiosity and interest and as an art of conversation and a method of self-reflection.



Overall, Humor Therapy offers readers not just tips on how to apply humor but also a new perspective to it. Readers think it’s not enough to just have a sense of humor- they should also apply it to make others feel better.



Mann’s Humor Therapy: The Art of Smiling For Others was one of the many books displayed at the recently 2017 BookExpo America.



Humor Therapy: The Art of Smiling For Others

Written by David Mann

Published by iUniverse

Published date: March 12, 2015

Price $12.95



About the author

David Mann is the camp director at Camp Boggy Creek, a Paul Newman Serious Fun facility. He has a master’s degree in therapeutic recreation, is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist, and a certified laughter leader with the World Laughter Tour. He currently presents humor workshops and keynotes on lifting spirits through positive humor.

