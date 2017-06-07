Water Tests at San Diego Area Schools Find Some Elevated Lead Levels

In late May, San Diego’s NBC 7 broadcasted a report about the ongoing efforts to test for lead in the drinking water of area schools. According to the news station, a water source at an elementary school in the school district was recently discovered to have lead levels above the state’s guidelines for taking action.

The sample was taken from a drinking fountain and was reported to have 20 parts per billion (ppb) of lead. Water samples from school districts in California above 15 ppb are required them to take action to fix the problem. The drinking fountain in question has been taken out of service until the problem can be fixed and shown by another round of testing to be safe.

The presence of elevated levels of lead in drinking water can be a health threat to anyone, but this is especially true for children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.”

Fortunately, lead is rarely found in source water. It typically enters tap water through the corrosion of plumbing materials, including lead pipes, solder and brass or chrome-plated brass faucets and fixtures. These can leach significant amounts of lead into water, especially with hot water.

“People need to recognize that buildings and homes constructed before 1986 are more likely to have lead pipes, fixtures and solder that could cause water quality concerns,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At EMSL, we provide comprehensive lead testing services, all of the sampling supplies necessary, and even an easy-to-use Drinking Water Test Kit. If test results indicate elevated lead levels, corrective actions can then be taken to fix the problem.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. also recently sponsored an educational video about lead in drinking water that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MhhreaWOv8.

To learn more about lead or other environmental testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675. For access to the Drinking Water Test Kit, visit www.WaterTestKitEMSL.com.

