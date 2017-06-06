Hilton Expands its Footprint in Poland

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has reached a franchise agreement with BB Baltic Park Sp. z o.o. to open Hilton Garden Inn Kolobrzeg. The 128-room new build property will be the first internationally branded hotel in the area and will be located in the heart of the sea resort of Kolobrzeg. Construction will begin later this year with the hotel expected to open in early 2019.

Hilton Garden Inn Kolobrzeg will provide high-quality, mid-scale accommodation within walking distance of the beach. The city of Kolobrzeg is the largest seaside health resort in Poland and a growing holiday destination that is experiencing a boost in visitors owing to its established ferry links to Sweden and Germany. The area also benefits from strong meetings and events demand due to its burgeoning fish processing and marine transport trade.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said: “We are proud to have more hotels under construction in Poland than any other hotel operator and it is terrific to be expanding Hilton Garden Inn in the market. With Kolobrzeg’s growing demand across business and leisure travellers, this hotel will provide much needed mid-scale accommodation in the area.”

Piotr Bilinski, BB Capital Group said: “We are excited to grow our hotel business and to help establish Kolobrzeg as the finest Baltic Sea resort destination in Poland. Hilton Garden Inn, as a major international brand, will significantly enhance the quality of Kolobrzeg’s room choice. We are proud that, together with Hilton, the most recognized hotel brand in the world, we will develop a unique mixed-use complex incorporating an incredible hotel, residential apartments and modern spa and wellness centre.”

Hilton has 30 hotels trading or in development across four brands in Poland, with Hilton Garden Inn Kolobrzeg marking the brand’s sixth hotel in Poland and debut in the town.

Hilton Garden Inn Kolobrzeg will be located at ul. Morawskiego, 78-100 Kolobrzeg, Poland

Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at news.hgi.com.

