WinADay Casino Celebrates 9th Birthday with Bonuses, Bitcoins & New Game

“We’ve been getting lots of requests for Bitcoins lately,” said manager Michael Hilary, “So this will be a great birthday present for many of our players!”

Since it launched nine years ago this month, WinADay Casino has become known all over the world for its unique real money online slots and has gained a reputation for generous casino bonuses, especially for VIP players. So it’s no surprise that the unique casino is celebrating its 9th birthday with a month of special casino bonus offers.



To begin the party, WinADay is rewarding its most frequent players with:

VIP Birthday Freebies: Bronze VIPS get a $20 freebie with a 3X max. cash-out. Silver players get $50 (4X cash-out), $80 for Gold (5X) and Platinum level VIPs receive a $100 freebie with 8X max. cash-out. Freebies can be used for all games except video poker.

Bronze VIPS get a $20 freebie with a 3X max. cash-out. Silver players get $50 (4X cash-out), $80 for Gold (5X) and Platinum level VIPs receive a $100 freebie with 8X max. cash-out. Freebies can be used for all games except video poker. 200% VIP Deposit Bonus: Available for all slots and Keno.

Available for all slots and Keno. 85% VIP Deposit Bonus: Available for all slots, Keno and video poker.

All of these VIP bonuses are available June 8 – 11, 2017 only.



Later this month WinADay will begin offering Bitcoins as a payment method. Bitcoins are an increasingly popular cryptocurrency. Bitcoin withdrawals originating from Bitcoin deposits will be processed the next business day.



Birthday Bonuses

Available to all players June 12 – 16, 2017:

110% Mobile Bonus: Valid for players using smartphones or tablets only. (Bonus code: BEMOBILE)

Valid for players using smartphones or tablets only. (Bonus code: BEMOBILE) 80% Birthday Bonus: May be used for all slots and Keno. (Bonus code: BDAY80)

May be used for all slots and Keno. (Bonus code: BDAY80) 50% Video Poker Bonus (Bonus code: POKER) 35% Roulette Bonus (bonus code ROULETTE).

Another free chip and similar deposit bonuses will be available June 21 – 28, 2017.



WinADay’s final birthday present will be a new premium slot, Trip to Japan, which will be unveiled near the end of June.



