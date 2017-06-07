Juicy Stakes ‘June Picnic Basket’ Slots Bonuses Include $100 Free Bonus

Juicy Stakes Poker’s June Picnic Basket is stuffed with summer casino bonuses for hours of summertime fun. Players that take advantage of both lazy, hazy, crazy summer bonuses will get a $100 free gift bonus. These bonuses can be used to play any of the unique slots in the poker room’s casino.



June’s Picnic Basket Casino Bonuses



150% Deposit Bonus

Redeem Code: JUICY12017



200% Deposit Bonus

Redeem Code: JUICY22017

Players must claim 150% bonus to qualify.



$100 Free

Redeem Code: FREE100FUN

All players that claim both deposit bonuses receive this gift



Picnic Basket Bonus are available until June 30, 2017. Details can be found at https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/june-real-money-slots-bonus.



Juicy Stakes offers a selection of high resolution, wide screen slots from World Match, not found at many other casinos. With tropical drinks, sun tan lotion and pretty girls in bikinis spinning on its reels, and five flip-flop bonus symbols paying 500X the bet, Bikini Beach is a summertime favorite. Classics like Sugar Rush are popular any time. Cupcakes, candy apples and gummy bears all pay out but chocolate coins can trigger free spins with a 3X win multiplier.



One of the busiest poker sites on the Horizon Poker Network, Juicy Stakes has just introduced a new mobile poker room for smartphones and tablets. The poker room is currently hosting daily online satellite tournaments that will send the winner to play in the European Poker Championship in Velden, Austria this summer.



