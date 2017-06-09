Sci-Fi Romance Book Shows There’s Love and Hope after an Asteroid Attack

Aspiring novelist Serena Crosland published her first book titled Kiss Me Goodbye (Trafford, 2012), a contemporary young adult story with a rich mix of romance, science fiction, and suspense. A few readers can’t help but recall the 1998 disaster movies Armageddon and Deep Impact when reading the book, which storyline also deals with an asteroid attack.



Kiss Me Goodbye touches on the recurring themes of love, hope, and family. It stars Lylah, a 19-year-old Hawaiian who is aware of the impending asteroid apocalypse. She neither shows any fear nor stress when watching experts on TV explain about the looming catastrophe, though it gives her and Sacie, her best friend, a moment to remember the past and figure out what to do with the days left before doomsday.



At one of the parties that count down the end of the world, Lylah meets Adam, whose family has prepared their whole lives for the impending asteroid attack and even designed an “ark” to escape the catastrophe. Adam takes Lylah with him to the “ark” as the asteroid nears Earth. What follows next is a gripping post-disaster story that invites readers to reflect on the power of indestructible love and explore the possibilities of the future.



Crosland’s Kiss me Goodbye was last displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America. This compelling sci-fi romance novel is available on www.amazon.com and http://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookHome.aspx





Kiss Me Goodbye

Written by Serena Crosland

Published by Trafford Publishing

Published date November 28, 2012

Paperback price: $30.25



About the author

Serena Crosland is a mother of three. She was born and raised in Chandler, Arizona and works as a nurse in the Phoenix area. She enjoys a good book and hopes to continue to contribute to the world of literature. Kiss Me Goodbye is her first novel and she is currently working on more.