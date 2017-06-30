Writer Raises Awareness about Racial Discrimination

We are created by God equally. Regardless what may our status, gender and race be. We should not be judged by anyone. This certain issue was best discussed in the book “Who are Those People Back There?” written by Sandra A. Birchfield. This is a great example of literature that poses awareness of racial discrimination. The book shared a conversation between mother and child, in which the mother tells that we should not criticize or discriminate other people according to their race or ethnicity.



“Who Are Those People Back There?” was born through the author’s experiences while growing up in a rural area in Southwest Virginia at the time when discrimination is highly experienced. This was the time period when Blacks have limited activities because of the color of their skin. She wrote this book for the next generation to be free of hurt and prejudice, and emphasizing that our color, race or ethnicity should not be a measurement of how we are as a person and there should be no divider among us as we are born equal.



Since this is a child-friendly book, this is highly recommended for readers of all ages. The illustrations made are the evidence which make reading exciting and boring.



“Who Are Those People Back There?” has been displayed at the 2017 American Library Association Annual which took place last June 23, 2017.



“Who Are Those People Back There?”

Written by Sandra A. Birchfield

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date December 19, 2013

Paperback price: $15.98



About the Author

The author, Sandra A. Birchfield, is married with two children who are also married. She has two grandsons and two granddaughters, all under the age of three.