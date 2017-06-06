Annie Pooh, Princess Pup Series Expands with a Third Book

Steven E. Farkas published Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey (AuthorHouse, 2014), his third book in the Annie Pooh, Princess Pup adventure series.



In Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines, the Lhasa Apso pups Annie Pooh and MarLee see a monkey for the first time. Sangee belongs to the nephew of a Siamese prince, who arrives in the palace for a royal visit. The royal pups’ curiosity over Sangee soon turns to anger when the monkey gestures rudely at them.



Meanwhile, the timing of the Siamese prince’s royal visit can’t be right as a series of thefts rocks the palace, and it gets worse when the princess’ emerald claps is stolen from her room. Who’s the culprit behind the missing valuable jewelry? Is it the prince or Sangee, who happens to lurk behind the window when the princess was admiring the item? Follow Annie Pooh and MarLee as they locate the missing emerald clasp.



Farkas’ Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey makes a wonderful gift for a child who loves to read. To purchase the book, go to http://www.anniepoohprincesspupadventures.com/





Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey

Written by Steven E. Farkas

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: December 16, 2014

Paperback price: $12.73



About The Author



Dr. Steven E. Farkas received his PhD. degree in the Geological Sciences from the University of New Mexico in 1969. He has taught geological sciences at Central Washington University for more than 30 years. While at the Univ. of New Mexico, Dr. Farkas had the pleasure of attending lectures on the history and geography of China given by Dr. Yi-Fu Tuan, a very famous Chinese scholar, then teaching at the university. Since then, Dr. Farkas has had a keen interest in the geography of China and its geology, especially of Tibet and the Himalayan Mountains. After Dr. Farkas acquired his two Lhasa Apso dogs, Annie Pooh and MarLee, he decided it would be fun to write some “fairy tales” that the two Lhasa Apsos could take part in, in ancient China. Thus the Annie Pooh, Princess Pup Adventure Fairy Tales Series of Books was born. Dr. Farkas lives in Spokane, Washington with his family and his two Lhasa Apso dogs, Annie Pooh and MarLee.