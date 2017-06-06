Water Line Break Results in Property Damage and Potential Mold concerns at a University in California

In May, the Orange County Register published an article about damage caused by a broken water line in a building on a university campus in California. According to the report, a water line in the student recreation center ruptured causing water to flood several basketball courts, a fitness room and other areas of the facility before the water was turned off.

Water damage is one of the leading causes of property damage to buildings of all types. Water incursions, whether due to a broken water line, faulty plumbing or because of natural flooding, can quickly damage and even destroy building materials, furnishings and people’s belongings. In some circumstances, if not addressed in a timely manner or due to the severity of the situation, these types of events can even result in structural damage.

Fortunately, authorities quickly discovered the water damage and began removing the standing water and moisture in this case. This is important because if the water is allowed to stand or wet materials are not quickly and thoroughly dried, mold can begin to grow in less than 48 hours. Even a minor delay in responding can result in widespread mold growth that can cause health concerns for anyone in the building. Its presence can also dramatically increase the cost to have a property repaired.

“Whether you are a property manager, owner or tenant, recognizing water damage and reacting as quickly as it is safe to do so is one of the most critical steps in minimizing property damage and preventing mold growth,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “In this particular case, the property was less than ten years old; however, another common indoor hazard that may be present in older water damaged buildings is the potential for materials containing asbestos or lead-based paints. If these materials or debris are disturbed during cleanup and repair activities, they can pose an immediate health hazard.”

LA Testing provides analytical services, sampling supplies and test kits to help identify mold, lead, asbestos and other contaminants associated with water damage. They have also sponsored an educational video about water cleanup and indoor air quality issues that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=466J0hboyh0.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

