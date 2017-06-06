Extra Pay Outs for Blackjack & Video Poker Hands during $2000 Summer Casino Jackpots at Intertops & Juicy Stakes

“I know a lot of people think of us just as a poker room,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “But we have a bunch of casino games in the poker room as well!”

To give Blackjack and video poker players some extra cash for summertime fun, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker are awarding $2000 in special Summer Casino Jackpot prizes. June 7th to 13, hitting any of four designated Blackjack hands or four video poker hands qualifies for a piece of the prize pool.



Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes also offer a wide selection of casino games from Takisto and World Match including several Blackjack games and a selection of video poker games. (Games in Intertops’ main casino do not qualify for this promotion.) The casinos have 3 Blackjack varations and nine video poker games..



Summer Casino Jackpots: Payout table



Blackjack

Spades Blackjack (natural Blackjack with suited Spades ) pays $5 (52 winners)

3 Blackjacks or more (3 natural Blackjacks in a game) pays $10 (up to 25 winners)

Lucky 7s (3 sevens in a hand ) pays $20 (up to 12 winners)

Big Suite 21 (21 with Ace 2,3,4,5,6 in any order) pays $50 (5 winners)



Video Poker

Three of a kind (3 cards of the same rank, and 2 unrelated side cards ) pays $5 (52 winners)

Flush (5cards of the same suit, not in sequence) plays $10 (up to 25 winners)

Four of a kind (4cards of the same rank and 1 ‘kicker’) pays up to $20 (12 winners)

Royal Flush (straight from 10 to an Ace in 1 suit) pays $50 (5 winners)



There is a 15X wagering requirement for these bonuses.



Bonuses will be automatically credited to players’ accounts when designated hands have been hit.

Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world.



