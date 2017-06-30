Book provides an answer to the age-old question: “Is there life after death?”

This colorful and beautifully illustrated book presents the author’s personal prophetic experience with learning that there is life after death, a lesson that is so vital to the life of every human being. The author was inspired to write this book because of her own experience with God following the tragic automobile accident of her brother James. Searching for an answer to her request for his healing, she discovered the “prophetess within” that she was ordained to be. The accident devastated the whole family and the author felt a strong longing that only God could fill.

The author’s purpose in writing this book is for everyone to understand that life does not end when we die. Many of her friends, who went through their own exasperating times of sickness or injury, talked to her about how difficult it is to talk about dying and death. This book serves as a healing medium for those who are longing for answers regarding this topic. It also helps those who are dealing with sick and dying relatives or friends. The author tells a beautiful story about his brother who was involved in an accident and who became a quadriplegic as a result. The thirst for answers was so great when the accident happened that it united the whole family. They rallied for healing and asked the Lord for James to be well again. It was at this trying time that the author received a vision from the Lord and was given hope.

When James later became ill and ultimately died, “Free”, the main character of the story, as well as other family members, were devastated because they were holding onto the thought that he would be healed completely. The most beautiful part of the story is the surprise visitation from God who gave Free the wonderful truth concerning life after death.

This book hopes to give inspiration to those who are in search for answers in connection with dying, death and life after death. The author wants to share her story, especially with children. She asks that an adult or parent read her book to a child because it is important that children should know about death. Then, while reading the story to the child, adults might also discover answers to the questions within themselves concerning life, dying, death and the hereafter.

The Little Boy in Blue

Written by: Alfreda Lockett Evans

Published by: Essence Publishing (Canada)

Published date: July 30, 2009

Paperback price: $15.99



About the author

Alfreda Lockett Evans is a master’s prepared nurse who is now retired. She became a nurse fifty years ago and has worked in a variety of positions such as Department of the Army Civilian in Landstuhl, Germany; CCU nurse; Assistant Professor of Nursing; School Nurse Practitioner; and rehabilitation nurse. At the time of her retirement from her beloved career in nursing she worked as a nurse case manager for the spinal cord injured at a federal hospital. Mrs. Evans lives in the suburbs of Dallas, TX, with her husband, Ebed.