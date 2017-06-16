Author Shares Her Experience with Learning that there is Life After Death

This colorful and beautifully illustrated book presents the author’s personal prophetic experience with learning that there is life after death, a lesson that is so vital to the life of every human being. The author was inspired to write this book because of her own experience with God following the tragic automobile accident of her brother James. Searching for an answer to her request for his healing, she discovered the “prophetess within” that she was ordained to be. The accident devastated the whole family and the author felt a strong longing that only God could fill.

Although depicted as a child in the story, James was an adult at the time of the events of the book. The author wrote the book to children because the truth concerning life, death and life-after-death is so basic to all of our lives at every age. It is a truth that even children can understand when presented in a loving, gentle and “real-life” manner. The Lord visited the author in her prayers and gave her the assurance that James would be able to walk again. When he later became ill and ultimately died, Free, the main character of the story, as well as other family members, were devastated because they were holding onto the thought that he would be healed completely. The most beautiful part of the story is the surprise visitation from God who gave Free the wonderful truth concerning life after death.

The author wants to share her story, especially with children. She asks that an adult or parent read her book to a child because it is important that children should know about death. Then, while reading the story to the child, adults might also discover answers to the questions within themselves concerning life, dying, death and the hereafter.

The Little Boy in Blue

Written by: Alfreda Lockett Evans

Published by: Essence Publishing (Canada)

Published date: July 30, 2009

Paperback price: $15.99

About the author

Alfreda Lockett Evans is a master’s prepared nurse who is now retired. She became a nurse fifty years ago and has worked in a variety of positions such as Department of the Army Civilian in Landstuhl, Germany; CCU nurse; Assistant Professor of Nursing; School Nurse Practitioner; and rehabilitation nurse. At the time of her retirement from her beloved career in nursing she worked as a nurse case manager for the spinal cord injured at a federal hospital. Mrs. Evans lives in the suburbs of Dallas, TX, with her husband, Ebed.