The Sisters Combined Their Powers To Ensure The Balance of Both Worlds

The novel, Immersion, which was written by Cynthia Revels, revolves around the life of siblings, Ayizan and Mercedes. Both young ladies are half human and half extraterrestrial. Ayizan, who appears to live the life of a typical teenager, closely guards her secret on earth. But, what she doesn’t know is that someone is watching her every move from afar. Mercedes is the only person who can understand Ayizan. And though they have never met, her older sister kept track of her movements. As Zan grew, her actions became impulsive and reckless, which could lead to the discovery of their secret. So, Mercedes decided that she needed to hinder her sister’s Immersion, a rite of passage controlled by the ancient Ioa, who are spirits of their father’s Haitian culture.

The novel is well-written and has a very interesting plot that could attract the attention of potential readers. This is a real page-turner with twists that could make you yearn for more. Despite the author’s usage of Afrocentric perspective in the characters, the book does not involve slavery, oppression, or a dystopian theme. The book is fun to read and is recommended to both adolescents and adults.

Immersion was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017.

Immersion

Written by Cynthia Revels

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date September 14, 2016

Paperback price: $15.09



About the author

Cynthia Revels is a native of Denver, Colorado, where she is a member of the Lighthouse Writers workshop. Much of her career has been spent as a technical consultant for major telecommunications providers. She recently changed careers and has been teaching instructional technology to grades kindergarten through twelve for the past eight years.