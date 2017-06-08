Aspiring Children’s Writer Proves Pet Adoption is a Story of Love

Pet adoption advocate William Tveite extends his cause into the pages of children’s literature. He published his debut book The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg – Rescue Dog: Max Gets a New Home under Bookstand Publishing. Illustrator Gregory D. Steele provided color to Tveite’s heart-warming story of a dog and a family that long for each other.



In many ways, The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg is a story of love. A family goes in search for the perfect dog they could adopt. They visit several rescue shelters to see lots and lots of dogs but couldn’t find the one they would bring home. Then at a momentous time, the family finds Maximillian P. Dogg or Max for short. They immediately take to Max, a pooch that has his fair share of adventures. What follows next is a captivating, touching story between Max and his new owners – a family affair that becomes a story of love.



The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg is the first in a series of children’s books that the author plans to write. Going by the pen name of Liam Stone, Tveite hopes to land a book deal with a giant book publisher to introduce Max to a wider audience and encourage families and individuals to adopt animals from shelters or rescue centers. Interested publishers should email Tveite at wtveite@gmail.com



The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg – Rescue Dog: Max Gets a New Home was one of the many children’s books displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.

William P. Tveite, the author, will be in NYC on June 22 thru 26. He would be available to meet with interested publishers the morning of June 23 or 26. He can be contacted on the phone number mentioned below.



The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg – Rescue Dog: Max gets a New Home

Written by William P. Tveite

Illustrated by Gregory D. Steele

Published by Bookstand Publishing

Published date July 12, 2012

Paperback price: please call the author for the book price -- 515-321-1031



The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg is also available at Amazon.com.



About the author

William Tveite is the author of The Adventures of Maximillian P. Dogg – Rescue Dog: Max gets a New Home. He studied at Drake University. In 2012, he started working at Allen Memorial Hospital Waterloo, Ia. He has a daughter, Moriah, who graduated at the Savannah College of Arts and Design. He is currently living in Indianola, Iowa.