Falling in Love Again is the Sweetest Thing

Sally M. Russell hopes her new book will inspire readers young and old to take chances on new relationships. Love is worth living for, and sharing it with somebody is the ultimate fulfillment of a relationship.

In her book, the author mentioned about giving love a chance. When Sissy and Marshall had danced during the wedding reception, it was very casual and simple. Little did they know that in each other’s mind, they were assessing the meeting and situation. There was definitely hesitation on Sissy’s part when Marshall plainly expressed his interest towards her.

Such hesitation, brought about by a previous unsuccessful relationship, had been enough for her to believe that her solitary life as a writer was pure bliss and contentment. Even though she admired Marshall physically, the hesitation still prevailed. Marshall was persistent in his own way, however. After losing his wife, he’d basically dedicated his life to work, but now, after 16 months, he wanted to live again, and found love in Sissy.

Life is all about taking chances. One is never too old to fall in love again. Circumstances and events in life may hold someone from falling in love again, and a person may no longer find love to be worth the trouble, but love really does move in countless and mysterious ways. Cupid could step in anytime and pierce your heart without you knowing it. The reasons people come together are sometimes profound and varied but everything happens for a reason. It is refreshing to ponder on the thought that maybe sometimes love needs a second chance because it wasn’t ready the first time around. As they say, “you have to go through the worst to get to the best.”

By learning to let go of the ghost from the past, one would eventually see and appreciate the love that is being offered. One should then have enough courage to trust love at least one more time.

Magic in the Bride’s Bouquet was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 American Library Association

Annual, which took place last June 23, 2017. Grab yourself a copy!

Magic in the Bride’s Bouquet

Written by: Sally M. Russell

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: August 29, 2014

Paperback price: ₤13.07



About the author

Sally M. Russell worked for a number of years as a secretary, bookkeeper, receptionist and typist in the retail lumber industry after high school graduation. She spent much of her time as a teen writing to servicemen during World War II and the Korean War, including her first husband who passed away at age 47. Russell used to think up simple poems, but never dreamed that someday she would be putting her thoughts in the form of a novel at age 75.