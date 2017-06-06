Unicel Architectural Features ADA Compliant Operators for Glass-encased Louvers and Blinds Solutions

MONTREAL, CANADA – June 6, 2017 - Unicel Architectural, the leading manufacturer of vision and daylight control solutions, announced today that both its Vision Control® integrated louvers and ViuLite® integrated blinds solutions come with operators that comply with the US Department of Justice Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards for accessible design. These standards set the requirements for more readily accessible and usable facilities for the disabled.



“The need for inclusive accessibility touches everything – even the control of light and privacy,” said Jean-François Couturier, CEO of Unicel Architectural. “It was therefore of utmost importance to us that our Vision Control® and ViuLite® products offer options for ADA-compliant operations. Whether in hospitals, schools or any other public buildings, the angling or closing of our glass-encased louvers and blinds to manage visibility and light can be performed with operators that cater to individuals with disabilities.”



Vision Control® is a patented, hermetically sealed glass unit combining louvers within glass that ensure optimal control of vision, daylight, heat and sound. ADA-compliant operators include:

· Thumbwheels - High-speed, self-reversing notched wheels that are suitable for limited spaces and accessible from one or both sides.

· Crank Handles - Fast and easy to use, self-reversing, removable metal crank handles that feature one or two-sided operation.

· Flat Aluminum Knob – Fast and easy to use, self-reversing knobs that have one or two-sided operation and a low-profile designed for sliding doors where space is limited.



ViuLite® is a system of blinds that are permanently sealed within a double-glazed cavity for a completely dust-free and maintenance-free environment. ADA-compliant operators include:

· Top and Bottom Frontal Knobs - Patented magnetic system knobs with manual tilt-only operation.

· Sliders - Tilting and raising operation with one magnetic slider with a narrow adhesive transparent profile that ensures the easy linear movement of the slider.



For more about Vision Control® operators: http://www.unicelarchitectural.com/en/specialty-glazing/product/modes-of-operations.html



For more about ViuLite® operators: http://viulite.com/operators/



About Unicel Architectural

For over 50 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced aluminum and glass solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with utmost quality and reliability. With its proprietary technology, Unicel’s award-winning Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel combines its market leading know-how with great design to ensure optimal aesthetics and sustainable performance. For more information, visit: www.unicelarchitectural.com

