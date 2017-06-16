Author Shares Her Views that Love is Actually a Mystery

Can love conquer everything? Can it really moves mountains?

The author, Sally M. Russell, narrated how a simple and solemn gathering made an impact into the lives of Sissy and Marshall. Sissy thought that her simple life was already complete and that having a solitary life as an author was all she wanted. Never did she expect that her path would cross with Marshall’s, her brother’s former law partner.

Sissy was content being single. She focused on her career as a successful writer and believed that would fill all her needs. She’d had a bitter experience with a relationship while in college, and she wanted no more contact with men. Marshall, on the other hand, who recently became a widower, had devoted all his time to work due to the devastation he felt after his wife died until he came to see his former friend.

Love indeed moves in mysterious ways. Sissy hadn’t expected to see Marshall on her brother’s wedding day. However, she was the one who caught the bridal bouquet and Marshall had approached and asked her for a dance. After several dances and conversation, Marshall had shown interest towards Sissy and didn’t hide it, but Sissy readily dismissed the idea after reaching home even though she was made to admit he was quite handsome by her mother.

Traumatized by her former relationship, Sissy insisted that falling in love would be the last thing that she would do. She tried blocking the memory of Marshall, but love really is persistent, and Marshall was up to trying everything he could think of to gain her love. He couldn’t believe that he could fall so easily for Sissy, but he longed to be with her and saw her as very vulnerable and fragile.

In this book, the author simply uses the mystery of love for the simple chance of meeting unexpectedly again after several years and the turn of events that would lead to falling in love in the process.



Magic in the Bride’s Bouquet will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 American Library Association Annual, which will take place this June 23, 2017. Grab yourself a copy and we hope to see you there!

Magic in the Bride’s Bouquet

Written by: Sally M. Russell

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: August 29, 2014

Paperback price: $19.95

About the author

Sally M. Russell worked for a number of years as a secretary, bookkeeper, receptionist and typist in the retail lumber industry after high school graduation. She spent much of her time as a teen writing to servicemen during World War II and the Korean War, including her first husband who passed away at age 47. Russell used to think up simple poems, but never dreamed that someday she would be putting her thoughts in the form of a novel at age 75.