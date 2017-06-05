Serra Ventures Invests $400,000 in WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Champaign, IL - (June, 2017) – WhiteFox Defense Technologies, the creator of the DroneFox, a comprehensive, portable drone threat mitigation device, has raised bridge funding from Champaign and San Diego-based venture firm Serra Ventures. Serra is the lead institutional investor in the company’s $750,000 bridge funding round, with an initial commitment of $400,000.

Luke Fox, CEO of WhiteFox, says “WhiteFox is at a point of growth where our technology is critically needed and in high demand. Every DroneFox we sell will represent an entity being equipped to protect people and property from threats to security, safety, and even loss of life posed by drones. Our partnership with Serra will help us further accelerate delivery of this critically needed technology.”

“The team at Serra Ventures is honored to be partnering with Luke Fox and the executives over at WhiteFox Defense Technologies” says Steve Beck, Managing Partner at Serra Ventures. “WhiteFox has cracked the code on some seriously deep technology challenges to elevate protection capabilities for both the Department of Defense and the private sector in response to the ever growing threat of reckless and dangerous drone incursions. This technology is essential for both public and national security as well as the appropriate expansion of commercial drone use.”

About Serra Ventures:

Serra Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm investing in technology companies in emerging Midwest technology centers and selected other geographies in under-served west coast markets. Sectors of focus include information technology, devices/instrumentation and agricultural technologies. The profile of an ideal startup is one that has just finished an accelerator program, an Innovation-Corps program or has been through a round of seed funding to establish and prove a strong product-market fit.

Serra Ventures is headquartered in the University of Illinois Research Park in Champaign, Illinois, and has satellite offices located in San Diego, California and Chicago, Illinois. The Serra team comprises former technology CEOs who bring real-word insight and experience to the executive teams of Serra’s portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.serraventures.com.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies:

Drones pose a present and evolving danger to people and property. Mitigating a drone threat in any protection mission requires a dynamic and reliable kill chain response to ensure a controlled landing. WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc. has developed a comprehensive, intuitive, portable drone threat mitigation device—the DroneFox.

The WhiteFox solution works in three steps. The DroneFox detects drones in an airspace, even miles beyond visual line of sight. A threat analysis is executed on target drones based on variables including its model, location, pilot’s location, and flight pattern. If the drone is determined to be a threat, a dynamic set of rerouting or landing options are available to the operator to ensure the safest possible response, thereby extending their ability to protect others from the ground into the airspace above.