A Spiritual Journey in Search of Higher Wisdom

Following her husband’s death in an auto accident and the near death of her daughter two years and two days later, Eileen knew there was something larger, much bigger than her previous research had shown. She would travel the world in search of this higher wisdom. She shares the details of her spiritual journey in her book “Intertwines: The Threads of Life” (Balboa Press, 2015).



Goggins carried out her spiritual quest by travelling to Greece, Egypt, Israel, Italy, France, Peru, and the Yucatan of Mexico, all known for their strong spiritual history. There she studied their ancient teachings, experienced different cultures, and encountered other people also seeking greater knowledge of the higher, unknown world. She wanted to confirm her belief that there was much more to life than how it appeared to be. She believed it was something greater, something that all people a part of.



“Intertwines: The Threads of Life”

Written by Eileen Goggins

Published by Balboa Press

Published date: February 16, 2015

Paperback price: $12.97



About the Author:



Eileen Goggins has lived most of her life in a small town in Wisconsin. Having been raised on a dairy farm, she lived close to nature and loved the solitude of the country. This quiet life offered her the opportunity to develop an introspective way of looking at all living things.



Early in life she began meditating and researching different religious beliefs. This research became her main interest and led her on many travels around the world, some of which are Greece, Egypt, Israel, Italy, France, Peru, and the Yucatan of Mexico.



These travels represented a quest, not of the mind but of the spirit. Her quest is to understand how all the different threads that create our lives intertwine to form life’s individual pattern.