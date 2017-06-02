Prolific Author Presents Brief Studies on Bible-Related Topics

Author Joyce G. Bradshaw has lived a meaningful life, one that is particularly marked by service to the people of Mexico and to disabled adults. She practices a wide variety of interests and hobbies and has authored a number of books. Seems she has made better use of her time and talents, but her greatest work – or contribution to the Christian faith and to humanity – is her collection of what seems to be her spiritual reflections on certain Bible topics.



In her book “Plumb Lines: Markers Along the Way” (Dorrance, 2011), Bradshaw expounds Biblical themes and topics, such as forgiveness, truth, worship and praise, creation, and community. She quotes Bible verses and histories and even shares anecdotes to establish a connection and affirm their relevance to the deeper practice of faith.



Readers will not forget her exposition on “Bread” (chapter 5 of the book), where she expounds the significance of the term in Biblical history and states ‘bread’ is a term that applies to food in general and also means spiritual food, even mentioning the Eucharist as well. She closes the chapter with the following words, “Share a meal; then share the Word!”



Christian believers, both lay and clergy, could make the most out of Bradshaw’s brief studies and incorporate them into their daily practice of faith to help enrich their spirituality and add more meat into their sharing of Scripture. Bradshaw’s missionary work expands into the pages of her book.



“Plumb Lines: Markers Along the Way”

Written by Joyce Bradshaw

Published by Dorrance Pub Co

Published date: April 20, 2011

Paperback



A New Jersey native, Joyce G. Bradshaw studied at Mary Baldwin College, Staunton, Virginia, and earned her B.A. in Liberal Studies at St. Edward’s University, Austin, Texas. Since 1984 she and her husband have lived in Wimberley, Texas.



Her life experience includes raising three daughters, serving as a missionary in Mexico, and teaching work skills to disabled adults. Her interests range widely, from latch hooking, caring for stray cats, bird watching, and gardening to classical music, computer graphics, and – fortunately – writing.

