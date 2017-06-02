Zume Pizza Wins DuPont’s Diamond Finalist Award for Patented “Pizza Pod,” the Biggest Innovation in Delivery Packaging Since the Mini Pizza Table

Zume Pizza was named a Diamond Finalist winner in the 29th DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation for their compostable “Pizza Pod.” A true industry disruptor, Zume Pizza’s patented Pizza Pod delivers a new experience of one of the world’s favorite foods to consumers and delivery personnel alike. Diamond Finalist winners excel in all three award categories: technological advancement, responsible packaging, and enhanced user experience.

Most pizzas are delivered in square cardboard boxes that consumers have accepted as the industry standard, but are prone to collecting grease and moisture. The Pizza Pod is optimized to absorb maximum oil and moisture, so pizzas stay hot and crispy long after leaving the oven. The clever configuration of the Pizza Pod allows retailers to assemble boxes with less time and labor than traditional pizza boxes. The nestled trays are easily stacked, requiring less storage space and facilitating transport and delivery.

“The Pizza Pod is a unique solution that not only incorporates green materials but is also able to drive premiumness in its design,” said Lead Judge David Luttenberger, CPP – Global Packaging Director, Mintel Group Ltd., USA, in an award commentary. “We were especially impressed that this pizza box was composed of 100% sustainably farmed sugarcane fiber, making the Pizza Pod tree-free, compostable, and biodegradable.”

Now in its 29th year, the DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation is the industry’s longest-running, global, independently judged celebration of innovation and collaboration throughout the value chain and is recognized globally as the leading awards program in the sector. The international competition honors innovations in packaging design, materials, technology, and processes. An independent panel of packaging experts evaluated nearly 150 entries from 24 countries and recognized those that excel in the categories of technological advancement, responsible packaging and enhanced user experience. This year’s awards recognized one diamond award winner, five diamond finalist award winners, nine gold winners, and six silver winners based on “excellence” in one, two or three categories.

To learn more about Zume Pizza and its revolutionary Pizza Pod, go to ZumePizza.com or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

# # #

DuPont Performance Materials (DPM) is a leading innovator of thermoplastics, elastomers, renewably-sourced polymers, high-performance parts and shapes, as well as resins that act as adhesives, sealants, and modifiers. DPM supports a globally linked network of regional application development experts who work with customers throughout the value chain to develop innovative solutions in automotive, packaging, construction, consumer goods, electrical/electronics and other industries. For additional information about DuPont Performance Materials, visit plastics.dupont.com.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

About Zume Pizza:

Zume Pizza is a food company in Mountain View, California that uses technology to make and deliver farm-fresh pizza. Co-created by restaurant developer Julia Collins and serial entrepreneur Alex Garden, Zume Pizza is on a quest to make healthier pizza more accessible. For more information, visit: ZumePizza.com