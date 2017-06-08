Encounter with God Gives Dallas Woman a Second Chance in Life and a Mission

Hair-raising yet truly inspiring and encouraging – these are the words that best describe Alfreda Lockett Evans’ spiritual memoir “The Night Death Came Creeping In My Room” (Xulon Press, 2012). In this book, the author shares her first-hand experience of receiving judgment – and a commission from God to spread His Word. Let readers know that God didn’t ask Evans to change her ways and to minister the Word – He mandated her to.



Like with other people’s real-life encounters with God, Evans was driven to evaluate her life and her relationship with God. And having been given a second chance, the author decided to commit herself to the work of God, and she dedicated the rest of her life to Christian ministry.



Though the story of Evans may make many people to fear or have doubts about their own salvation, readers will actually feel hope arising in them as they read the book. The “Night Death Came Creeping In My Room” depicts God both as a righteous God and a forgiving father. God judged Evans the way a father reprimands his child. More than just a story of the author’s personal encounter with God, it’s a story of one person’s decision to affirm her salvation and fulfill her part of the Great Commission.



Evans’ “The Night Death Came Creeping In My Room” was last displayed along with many religious and spiritual literature at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.



“The Night Death Came Creeping In My Room”

Written by Alfreda Lockett Evans

Published by Xulon Press, United States

Published date January, 2012

Paperback price $13.43



About the author

Evangelist Alfreda Lockett Evans is a retired advanced practice nurse and an ordained minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a member of the graduate faculty at Texas Woman’s University, Dallas/Denton, TX for five years, a School Nurse Practitioner in the Dallas ISD for 12 years, and a nurse case manager for the spinal cord injured in the VA Hospital System for over 20 years. She is the author of two other books, “Strolling through a Rose Garden Called Life – Living Holy from Birth to Death,” and “The Little Boy in Blue.” “The Little Boy in Blue” has been translated into Spanish by Ms. Graciela Salinas, Nurse Educator, and is available as an e-book through Amazon.com. All books are available through Barnes and Nobles, Amazon.com, and on her website, AlfredaEvansBooks.com. Ms. Evans lives in Lancaster, TX, a suburb of Dallas, TX, with her husband, Ebed M. Evans, Sr.