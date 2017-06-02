Blogger Slots Lotty Debuts on New Slots Capital Website with 1st First Casino Tip

“We’ve added so many new games since we launched our original website,” he said. “We had to make them easier to browse. We also needed a better way to present all the bonus promotions we’re constantly doing. The designers did a great job of that. Fantastic that Lotty will be part of it!”

In her new weekly blog for online slots players at Slots Capital Casino, Slots Lotty, will be dishing lots of bonus info and will keep savvy slots players in the know about new games coming out. Her first blog entry is featured on the all new website that the popular casino has just unveiled.



The new site doesn’t just look better, it’s also easier to navigate. The modern new website makes it even easier to browse the hundreds of slots and table games from Rival Gaming available at the site. Weekly bonuses are prominently displayed and the Promotions section has been designed to make it easy to spot the best current bonus offers.



Lotty 200, Summer Party 250 Bonuses include Free Spins.



To celebrate the launch of the new website, Slots Capital is offering a month of bonuses that include 100s of free spins.

Lotty 200

200% bonus – Deposit $500, Play with $1500

Includes 50 free spins on Mystic Wolf

Available June 1 – 7, 2017 only

Summer Party 250

250% Bonus – Deposit up to $400 and play with up to $1400

Includes 20 Free Spins on Tahiti Time – online or mobile

Available June 8-15, 2017 only

Adventure Bonuses

75% to 200% Bonuses

Bigger bonuses for bigger deposits

Bonuses are available for deposits of $61-$100, $100-$250, $250-$600 and over $600 (bigger bonuses for bigger deposits).

Vegas Baby!

Deposit $50 to get 100 Free Spins on Vintage Vegas

June 22-30, 2017 only

Bonus details are available on the Promotions page of the new website: http://www.slotscapital.lv/promotions/bonuses



Slots Capital has dozens of unique casino games from Rival Gaming including the epic new Chariots of Fire, available in the online casino (download or instant play) and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.

View this online casino news story on YouTube