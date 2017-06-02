Lucky Club Casino Players ‘Crack the Safe’ for up to $2000 in Daily Casino Bonuses and Free Spins on Bank Bandit Slot

“Carry out the perfect heist and you can be $2000 richer!” said casino manager Alex Hunter. “Bank Bandit is one of our most popular games – we’re going to have a lot of fun with this one this month!“

The vault at Lucky Club Casino is packed with cash and prizes. Players that Crack the Safe this month can claim up to $2000 in bonuses every day and get hundreds of free spins on the hilarious Bank Bandit slot game from Nuworks.



Until the end of June the metro-style casino is offering a choice of daily bonuses which all include free spins on the Bank Bandit slot.



Crack the Safe Casino Bonuses



50% Bonus – includes 10 free spins

Deposit $20-$49

75% Bonus – includes 20 free spins

Deposit $50-$99



100% Bonus – includes 30 free spins

Deposit $100-$199



150% Bonus – includes 50 free spins

Deposit $200-$399



200% Bonus – includes 100 free spins

Deposit $400 or more



Coupon code for all bonuses: LCJUN17. Wagering requirement: 30X. Free spin play-through: 10X. All bonuses are available once a day until June 30, 2017 only. Max. bonus $2000/day.



Bank Bandit is a feature-packed game with hilarious animations. Bungling bank robbers race to get the loot from the safe in the fast-paced game with cartoon graphics and loads of free spins to make the fun last. It’s a 25 pay line slot with animated “Vault” Scatter symbols and “Robber” Wilds that trigger free games that can give massive payouts -- up to 16x the triggering bet.



Lucky Club Casino welcomes players from all over the world, offering dozens of unique online casino games from Nuworks. A choice of convenient banking options make for easy and secure deposits and withdrawals.



