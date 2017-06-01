EMLab P&K’s San Diego Laboratory Celebrates 15 Years, Supporting Region with Mold, Asbestos and Bacteria Analysis

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, congratulates its San Diego lab on 15 years of successful and continuous operations. The California lab is accredited by AIHA-LAP, LLC (EMLAP #160266) for mold and bacteria testing and by accredited by NIST NVLAP (Lab Code 500034-0) for asbestos testing. The San Diego lab is one of EMLab P&K’s fifteen (15) AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited labs and one of EMLab P&K’s eleven (11) NVLAP-accredited asbestos testing labs.



“We are pleased to have served San Diego’s asbestos, mold and bacterial testing needs for many years,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “The San Diego lab is committed to high quality and meets or exceeds the most stringent guidelines. Our clients throughout California depend on EMLab P&K for accurate data and innovative tools that help environmental professionals including: MoldRANGE™, MoldSCORE™ and Local Climate reports, automated QA/QC processes, the patented BioCassette™ air sampling device, and the industry leading LabServe® smart phone app.”



EMLab P&K’s San Diego lab, a longtime established and accredited laboratory, has grown and expanded its space to increase the number of staff and amount of analytical capacity to further support California’s testing needs. Combined, the San Diego staff has nearly 35 years of experience working at EMLab P&K and in the industry, providing consistent and reliable service to EMLab P&K clients. The lab is located at: 8304 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92111.



Environmental professionals continue to choose EMLab P&K for accurate data they can trust and for exclusive, innovative tools including MoldRANGE™ Local Climate reports, MoldSCORE™ reports, MoldSTAT™ reports, BioCassette™ (EMLab P&K’s patented air sampling cassette that saves time and prevents cross-contamination), and mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. EMLab P&K continues to lead the industry with reports, tools and resources that make work easier for IAQ and environmental professionals.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.