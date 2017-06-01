AIHce 2017 Attendees Encouraged to Participate in the ABIH® Forum



Next week, the American Industrial Hygiene Conference & Exposition (AIHce) gets underway in Seattle, Washington. The event begins on June 4th and continues through the 7th. Over 5,000 industrial hygiene, occupational, and environmental, health and safety professionals are expected to attend the annual event.



The American Board of Industrial Hygiene® will have board and staff representatives in attendance who will be participating in a number of events. In addition to exhibiting, the ABIH® Board of Directors meeting is scheduled to take place immediately prior to the conference, and the ABIH® Forum will be on Wednesday, June 7th, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.



During the ABIH® Forum, the ABIH® Impact Award and Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. The ABIH® Impact Award celebrates those ABIH® Diplomates who have made major contributions resulting in a significant positive impact to the practice of occupational and environmental hygiene. The ABIH® Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor awarded by the association. It celebrates those ABIH® Diplomates who have made exemplary contributions to the practice of occupational and environmental hygiene that has culminated over a lifetime of work.



Also during the ABIH® Forum, there will be a presentation from the CEO on the implementation of the American Board of Industrial Hygiene’s strategic initiatives. There will be opportunities for attendees to engage Board members and staff in open dialog about the future of the organization and profession.



“I’m excited to participate in AIHce and moderate this year’s Forum. The conference promises to be an excellent time for representatives from ABIH® to meet with CIHs and those who plan on achieving certification to enhance their careers,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “We invite and encourage everyone who will be at AIHce 2017 to attend the ABIH® Forum to learn about the latest developments, to celebrate the achievements of our peers during the award ceremony, and to help shape the future of the profession. AIHce is also an excellent opportunity for CIHs to earn CM credits to maintain certification while learning new skills and networking.”



For those who cannot make the Forum, representatives from ABIH® will be available in the exhibit hall at booth #1127 to answer questions.



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6900 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® designation.

