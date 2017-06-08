Writer Pens Thriller Inspired By the Mystery and Theft of A Derivative the Hope Diamond

David Celley published The Florida Caper (iUniverse, 2015), a highly engaging thriller novel that takes readers to a suspenseful search for a missing jewelry piece spanning three countries. Thriller fans will love the novel’s complicated plot, richly written characters, and sun-kissed settings. Readers can’t afford to put the novel down even for just a while as they’ll be constantly captivated by its endless subplots and imaginative twists.



In The Florida Caper, a rare and valuable jewelry piece, Eye of the Sun, gets stolen from its owner, a Palm Beach, Florida-based industrialist. The missing jewelry contains fragments of the cursed Hope Diamond. He soon asks his nephew, Greg, to find the missing treasure.



Greg teams up with private investigators Mike and Tina in a search that brings them from the Sunshine State to Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, where a powerful drug dealer happens to possess the Eye of the Sun. When they retrieve the jewelry piece, the curse begins to manifest, setting in motion more troubles and challenges ahead for Greg and his team.



Celley’s The Florida Caper was one of the thriller novels that were displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America. For more information about the book or author, visit http://www.authordavidcelley.com/



The Florida Caper

Written by David Celley

Published by iUniverse

Published date July 24, 2015

Paperback: $18.95



About the Author



David attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and California State University, Los Angeles, where he received degrees in Economics, Business Administration, and Computer Information Systems. He is now retired, living in Orange County, California after a career as an IT consultant. David’s publishing credits include Woodruff’s Firebase, reflecting the great intensity of the conflict in Vietnam; Galvez Stadium, a unique piece of fiction about the endeavors of building a football stadium during a revolution in Santiago, Chile; and The Florida Caper, an adventure yarn set in South Florida involving stolen jewellery that carries a curse.

