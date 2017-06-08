Renowned Educator and Philanthropist Caps Legacy with Memoir

Decades ago, Dr. Cleaster Whitehurst-Mims suffered double tragedy. She was born into poverty to parents who were sharecroppers for a black landowner in the South, and she is black. Unable to find better opportunities at home, she was sent to live with relatives in a second-tier city up north, where she turned her life around with her courage, determination, and strong work ethics.



Dr. Whitehurst-Mims shares her story of success in her memoir One Peanut at a Time: Autobiography: One Woman’s Trek of Trials and Triumphs, a book which will serve as her lasting legacy of hard work, dedication to education, and service to community. One Peanut at a Time tells about the trials and triumphs of a peanut sharecropper’s daughter who rose to become a teacher and founder of her own boarding school. The memoir informs readers Dr. Whitehurst-Mims did not forget the struggles of her people in the South as she not only she took part in the Civil Rights Movement, but also fought for education reform.



Whitehurst-Mims’ One Peanut at a Time: Autobiography: One Woman’s Trek of Trials and Triumphs was one of the many memoirs and autobiographies that were displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America.



One Peanut at a Time: Autobiography: One Woman’s Trek of Trials and Triumphs

Written by Cleaster Whitehurst-Mims

Published by Xlibris

Published date: July 7, 2016

Paperback price: $19.99



About the Author

Dr. Cleaster Whitehurst-Mims is an educator, political activist, and philanthropist whose journey carried her from the peanut fields of Enterprise, Alabama to founder and CEO of her own private boarding school, the Cleaster Mims College Prep and International Boarding Schools, which is the first African-American-owned international boarding school for fourth through eighth grade students in Ohio, USA. As a sharecropper’s daughter, she was raised in a unique farm culture where she learned lasting lessons in family and community unity, faith, fortitude, and frugality. She spends her time developing a private archive and a family learning center in honor of her husband, the late Julius C. Mims.