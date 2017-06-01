Book about Gastroenterology Filled with Information Tailored for General Readers

After forty years of practicing gastroenterology, Dr. Frank Lanza still has a lot of patients who are unaware of the digestive system and its functions. This hint of unfamiliarity has led him to write his book, “Gut Check: A Simple Guide to Diseases of the Digestive Tract.”



“Prevention is better than cure” is a common saying with a lot of truth to it. And the best way to prevent diseases is to understand the body along with the organs’ different roles. This is what Dr. Lanza offers in his book—a thorough yet comprehensible read about the digestive system and its diseases. The digestive system plays an important role in the body, and it’s vital for people to appreciate it.



Dr. Lanza’s intentions for “Gut Check” are aimed at the general population. The book has basic information that will surely delight those who are health conscious. Copies of the book are available in major online retailers.





“Gut Check: A Simple Guide to Diseases of the Digestive Tract”

Written by Frank L. Lanza, MD

About the Author



Dr. Frank L. Lanza received his medical degree and a master’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He has been active in clinical research and is best known for his extensive work in gastric ulcer disease relating to anti-inflammatory drugs.

