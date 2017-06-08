Woman Pens Heartbreaking Memoir of Life in Hitler’s Germany

Though a German herself, Anita Plutte was not blind to the atrocities committed by Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich against the Jews and took no pride in her country’s domination of its neighboring countries. What she understood was that the war wrought havoc on all Germans regardless of religion. Plutte shares her experience of World War II in her memoir The Woman with the German Accent: Leaving Home to Find Happiness (Xulon Press, 2011).



Plutte’s memoir offers readers insight into the lives and the fears of ordinary Germans who had nothing to do with the madness that gripped her country but are forced to comply with the trends of the time. While her neighbors joined the Nazi Party to keep their jobs, her parents didn’t: they didn’t want to and they weren’t forced to (her father was a musician). Nazi propaganda blaming Jews for the war was prevalent and signing up for the Nazi Youth was mandatory for all schoolchildren. It was a reign of terror.



In some ways, The Woman with the German Accent indirectly seeks to remind readers that not all Germans were complicit with the Nazis. Not a few Germans suffered under Hitler and there were people like Plutte’s family who opposed the war and the atrocities on Jews.



Plute's The Woman with the German Accent: Leaving Home to Find Happiness was one of the many autobiographies and memoirs displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.



About the Author

Anita Plutte resides in Southeastern Pennsylvania at a cozy retirement community. Writing has become one of her passionate hobbies. She grew up in Germany during WWII and escaped from East Germany as a young adult searching for peace and happiness. The rosy life she imagined she would have in the United States never became a reality. As a result of trials and disappointments, she realized that true happiness could only be found in knowing God and Jesus Christ.