The Strong Never Sets Boundaries

An otherwise quite healthy individual with numerous accomplishments in the triathlon event, Ellen Charnley began experiencing a temporary loss of vision in her left eye, sometimes for several hours at a time, as she rode her bicycle. She spoke with a cardiologist about it, and subsequent tests revealed that she had been born with a dysfunctional, failing heart, riddled with multiple holes. It was a condition that required immediate open-heart surgery. Living Life to the Full: My Iron man Journey is an author’s account of how she had been unwittingly carrying with her a congenital heart defect.



This unexpected predicament, which normally would have hindered anyone from pursuing any triathlon event in the future, never discouraged our author. This obstacle did not stop Ellen from fulfilling her dream of finishing the Ironman Arizona triathlon, a physical endeavor composed of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-mile marathon run, all in one day. After her successful operation, she pursued her dream and finished the Ironman Arizona triathlon just eight months after her open heart surgery.



Living Life to the Full: My Iron man Journey is a very inspirational book and is a great addition to your feel-good novels.



Living Life to the Full: My Iron man Journey appeared at the 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017.



Living Life to the Full: My Iron man Journey

Written by Ellen Charnley

Published by Dog Ear Publishing, LLC

Published date: February 4, 2011

Paperback price: $14.95



About the author

Ellen Charnley is a Chartered Accountant and avid Triathlete. She has completed many triathlons both locally and internationally. Born in England, she and her husband, Don, have lived in London, Bermuda, San Francisco and Hawaii. They now reside in Las Vegas with their dog, DJ.