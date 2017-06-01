MapAnything Announces Spring ‘17 Release With New Features to Proactively Help Users Identify Nearby Leads and Unlock Revenue Opportunities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 1, 2017 - MapAnything, Inc., the “Where” Company and leader in geo-productivity and intelligence for business, today announced the general availability of its Spring ‘17 Product Release. Included in this release is MapAnything Nearby, a new Salesforce Lightning Component designed to bring Geo-Productivity to the masses, along with Search, Routing and MapAnything Live enhancements.

MapAnything’s Spring ‘17 Release includes the following:

MapAnything Nearby, a Salesforce Lightning Component, which extends MapAnything’s award winning application so that any user can locate nearby accounts, opportunities, cases or leads.

By proactively notifying reps of potential leads in a local area, MapAnything Nearby unlocks incremental revenue opportunities that would otherwise be missed. Anyone using MapAnything can now extend geo-productivity to any object or page in Salesforce, bringing location to life for their business.

Search and Routing Enhancements

The number one killer of sales productivity is time wasted on administrative tasks and inefficient travel schedules. With the new Global Search capability, users can navigate any object in Salesforce and plot it on the map. In addition to search, the Routing interface has been improved to save time in creating and executing routes to meet your customers face to face.

MapAnything Live Enhancements

Included in this release are new reports for customers leveraging the Live IoT and telematics solution. You can now build map layers based on the last device transmission. For field service and maintenance organizations, you can now proactively respond to outages on IoT enabled assets before you see an impact to your business.

“It’s thrilling to see our technological capabilities continue to develop to suit the current business ecosystem,” said MapAnything’s Chief Product Officer, Tom DiVittorio. “In this day and age, there’s really no reason to use the same antiquated processes to conduct business -- with Nearby, we’re helping our clients schedule intelligently, with minimal effort required on their end; that means less time planning, and more time closing deals or servicing clients and constituents.”

These developments come on the heels of a $33.1 million dollar funding round this past February, as well as a strategic partnership and full integration with ServiceNow, announced earlier this month.

About MapAnything

Combine today’s global economy with a mobile workforce, and you get a lot of moving parts. CRM alone can’t help you answer the critical business questions: Where is my business? Where do I need to go? Founded in 2009, MapAnything is an innovator and pioneer in Geo-Productivity Software. With more than 1,400 customers globally, ranging from Large Enterprises to Small Business, we believe that “Where Matters.”

MapAnything is a Salesforce Gold App Innovation Partner, and a ServiceNow Technology Partner. They have received Ventana Research’s 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Location Analytics and been named a Customer’s Choice – Highly Reviewed App by users of Salesforce. To learn more, visit www.mapanything.com.