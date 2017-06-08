Book 3 of the ‘Davenport Series’ Explores Biological Warfare, Teases Book 4

Author Brett Diffley didn’t make fans wait too long for a follow-up to his explosive 2014 thriller Perfect Plan II. Just this year, he published Black Tide, a thrilling and dramatically exciting third book in the Davenport Series. Readers should not miss this latest offering from Diffley, who happens to slip in an additional storyline: a teaser to his forthcoming book 4 titled Black Dawn, also slated for publication later this year.



The protagonists Reed Davenport and True John come across a mysterious black object while they clean up an oil spill near the San Juan Islands off the Washington Coast. The object happens to be a World War II-era torpedo created by the Nazis and proves to be dangerous when it mysteriously explodes, killing the two Coast Guardsmen tasked to guard it. The plot thickens when it’s later discovered the two were shot to death.



Reed and True John then learn the Nazi-built torpedo was a biological weapon, the first of its kind. It contained the original strain of the Black Death plague that wiped out 60 percent of Europe’s population in the mid-1300s. In the background, a sinister character is hell-bent in carrying out the mission that the weapon of mass destruction is intended for. Can Reed and True John prevent a potential outbreak in time?



Diffley’s Black Tide was one of the many thrillers displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America.



Black Tide

Written by Brett Diffley

Published by BookLocker

Published date: March 10, 2017

Paperback price: $21.95



About The Author



Brett Diffley was born in Anchorage, Alaska and raised in Tri-Cities, Washington. Brett is not only a writer but also a fixed-wing pilot, helicopter flight instructor, commercial diver, professional dog trainer, self-employed entrepreneur (patented a line of water toys and wake training-board), commercial crab fisherman in Alaska, and commercial fisherman in several areas. His motto is “Adventure lurks in the soul of each of us to varying degrees, and there are some of us that seek it out, making us better for it.” It’s these experiences that give him incites as a writer, and it’s his overwhelming creativity that makes him a great story teller. Brett currently lives in Black Diamond, Washington.