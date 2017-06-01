USFS Announces the Addition of Stated Income and No Doc Business Loans to its Financing Offerings

U.S. Funding Solutions, Inc. has teamed up with a group of lenders in order to provide innovative no doc, stated income business loans in the form of a line of credit for business owners with strong credit (700+ required). These programs are for both existing businesses as well as start-ups.

These lines of credit are for most business types and are based on the personal credit of the business owner, although the line of credit does not report to the business owner’s personal credit. As the description indicates, there are no income statements, tax returns or bank statements required, just a simple application and credit report supplied by the borrower so as to not affect their credit scores.

“These loans provide solutions for small businesses who may have trouble borrowing from a bank. The no doc business line of credit programs are particularly applicable to those businesses needing to grow their business or for start-ups, get their business going,” according to USFS president, Ron Stone.

According to Mr. Stone, a 30 plus year business and finance veteran, “Small businesses are struggling to secure funding to start or grow their business. Many businesses are cash starved making it difficult to grow their business and unfortunately banks are mostly ignoring the small business segment. This leaves many small businesses, the life blood of our economy with few alternatives. That’s where we come in. With the expansion of our business loan programs to include no doc business loans, we now serve the small business market, allowing us to help small businesses secure financing for their business without the typical onerous paperwork of a bank.”



Mr. Stone went on to say: “Many business owners are struggling over funding the growth of their business, particularly start-ups. Our fast, easy application no doc business loans are a great solution for them. The lines of credit are much smaller than our ABL Facility loans and range from $50,000 to $250,000 ($150,000 for startups), are nationwide and cover most business types. For more info visit us at no doc business loans. Lastly, we are available 7 days a week.”

