When You Fall for Someone, You End Up Learning So Much About Life and What Drives You

Amber Lights and All That Jazz is a real life true story, not just any love story, but a truly intense love story. This novel tells a story in the 90’s about how a determined young woman moved away from her family and created a business with very little money down South, fell in love, got her heart broken and what she chose to do about it. She opened up a clothing store next to his restaurant, and even bought his bakery when it closed up and the rest of the block in a few short years. What started out as a seduction to win back unrequited love, turned out to be a journey of a soul’s growth and remembering our truest love for life itself. The stories are so magical and delightful to read.

The author wrote a very moving account about falling in love, and the crazy things we do for love only to discover different mirrors of ourselves. Even though change may be driven by one thing, it will take us to the most unexpected places. This is a splendid novel with relatable analogies, witty conversations and storyline. The author poured her heart out in this very touching and inspiring book. Destina is a gifted storyteller.

Amber Lights and All That Jazz is a must-read to those who are currently infatuated with someone, those who are in love or those who have loved and lost. We were all once these beautiful characters in our own lives. The readers will learn a lot of life lessons from this novel and from the author.

Amber Lights and All That Jazz is one of the titles that was displayed in the last 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017. Grab yourself a copy now!

Amber Lights and All That Jazz

Written by Destina Moga

Published by Destina Moga

Published date June 22,2012

Paperback price: $14.99



About the author

The author of Amber Lights and All That Jazz is Destina Moga. She lives in Northeast Ohio together with her two children, Bella and Marcus. She owns a chain of child care centers with her mother called Le Chaperon Rouge. She wrote a program called Makeoverslife to help the American family get back to basics. Writing Amber Lights and All That Jazz was pure joy for her. It is a story about coming of age and proof that not all who wander are lost. She co-authored another book with her mother titled Stella’s Way about their journey coming from Communist Romania, becoming prosperous entrepreneurs in America and the ten lessons they learned along the way in life and business. She believes that living in this country is the greatest gift on Earth and anything is possible when we work hard and put our hearts into it.