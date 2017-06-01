No App Required for New Real Money Mobile Poker at Intertops and Juicy Stakes

Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker, the busiest poker sites on the Horizon Poker Network, have just introduced a new mobile poker room for smartphones and tablets. Designed for small screens, it has simple tap-and-swipe controls and game play at the slick new poker table is quicker than ever. No app is required – players simply log on through the browser on their Apple or Android smartphone or tablet.



“I like the eight-handed tables a lot” said Tim O’Keefe, a poker pro sponsored by Intertops. “It’s only a slight change of pace, but it speeds up the action nicely. More action and more hands per hour equals more fun and more money!”



“I’m sure there are plenty of other player out there like me that find themselves getting a little bored sitting at a live poker table for hours on end, only seeing a fraction of the hands per hour they are used to when playing online,” he added. “ Now I just get my tablet out and open an online tourney or cash game while playing live -- problem solved!”



“I have a couple of free poker apps on my phone but none where I can play for real money,” said another player. “There’s always lots of action in the Intertops and Juicy Stakes poker rooms – it’s great to be able to play any time, anywhere.”



Both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from anywhere in the world. Known for hosting online satellite tournaments sending winners to exotic locations for big money tournaments, they’re currently hosting daily online satellites for the European Poker Championships. The winner of the next Final on June 11th will receive a $4500 prize package and play in the $700K event in Austria next month.

