Springbok Casino Surf & Turf Videos Explore South Africa’s Best Trails and Beaches

June temperatures in South Africa are perfect for enjoying outdoor activities. This month, Springbok Casino looks at the Surf and Turf of South Africa as it visits the country’s best surfing and hiking areas.



The casino’s manager, Daniel van Wyk, has gathered a collection of videos of some of the most amazing hiking trails and surfing beaches in South Africa.



The video tour of South Africa begins in Durban where good wind conditions and a variety of reef, point and beach breaks welcome both novice and experienced surfers. Then it’s on to Muizenberg, on the Cape Town coast, which is considered to be the birthplace of surfing in South Africa.



Another video follows the Amatola Trail, also known as the Waterfall Trail due to an unusually large number of waterfalls along the way. For a look at the world’s second highest waterfall, one “turf” video takes viewers to Sentinel Peak, a popular hiking area in Northern Drakensberg.



Until the end of the month, Springbok is giving free spins on its Megaquarium slot which takes players on an undersea adventure in a colourful coral reef.



CASINO BONUS

25 Free Spins on Megaquarium

Coupon code MEGA-SURF

Available until June 30, 2017 only.



Megaquarium is a tropical treat with bonus games that get better with each spin. Prizes are doubled at first but then on the very last free spin they can be up to 100X. Players can enjoy Megaquarium online on their laptop or desktop computer or on their smartphone or tablet in Springbok’s mobile casino.



Springbok offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming, all played in Rands. Customer service is available in English or Afrikaans.



