Vietnam Veteran Deals With Mental Illness through Writing

Decades after the Vietnam War ended, many veterans continue to suffer psychiatric disorders, which affect their transition to civilian life. Though they receive government disability payments, medical assistance, and other forms of aid, the psychological scars remain untreated, which only worsen their mental and social condition. However, one veteran managed to overcome his demons.



Larry Clevenger went to college and wrote books. It happened that one of his books was displayed at the recently concluded 2017 BookExpo America, titled Diary Of A Schizophrenic. Published by AuthorHouse in 2009, the book is a cross between a diary and a literary work.



Diary Of A Schizophrenic is a collection of the author’s prose and poetry. As this effort suggests, writing this book was Clevenger’s cathartic release, and the same can be said for all his previous and upcoming works. It was a free exercise for the Vietnam veteran diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic. Clevenger admitted he can’t always distinguish between what was real and what was imagined, and he just wrote what came into his mind.



The poems and fiction stories in Diary Of A Schizophrenic may give hints about the author’s mental state, but it shows his mental toughness and resilience. Clevenger proves writing books is the best way to deal with mental issues. Literature provides veterans catharsis and a reason to live.



Diary Of A Schizophrenic

Written by Larry Clevenger

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: April 8, 2009

Paperback price: $14.49



About the Author



Larry Clevenger is a Vietnam War veteran. In 1966, very shortly after his time in the military was completed, he was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic. He has been in psychiatric hospitals many times and is dependent upon the Veterans Administration (the VA) for medical care, psychiatric care, and financial resources.



He has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Studies from the University of the State of New York and a Master’s Degree and doctorate (Ph.D.) in Philosophy from Cambridge State University.