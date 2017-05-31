Logic PD Manufacturing Facility Earns New Certifications

Logic PD, an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Product Development solutions company for the connected digital world, has been awarded new quality management certifications for its newest manufacturing plant in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Issued by the global certification body, National Quality Assurance (NQA), the certifications recognize Logic PD’s ability to maintain the highest quality electronics manufacturing standards.

“Logic PD has always considered quality a key aspect of what we offer our customers. It’s at the core of everything we do,” said Tim Becker, director of Quality Management at Logic PD. “We’re delighted that the manufacturing industry has recognized the value of our quality systems and our commitment to delivering our customers with the highest standards of electronics manufacturing for customers in both our Eden Prairie and Juárez facilities.”

NQA notified Logic PD that its Ciudad Juárez facility passed its audits and issued the following certifications:

ISO 9001:2008 — An internationally recognized standard for quality management system within a commercial business. Logic PD’s certification is applicable to the manufacturing and support services associated in the production of electronic assemblies. These services include manufacturing process development, test development, material management, procurement, box build, fulfillment and repair.

AS9100:C — A widely adopted and standardized quality management system for the aerospace and defense industries.

Logic PD opened its 26,000-square-foot Ciudad Juárez facility in 2015. An extension of the company’s manufacturing capabilities in Eden Prairie, Minn., the Ciudad Juárez facility provides Logic PD with the flexibility to meet its customers’ demands for accelerated time-to-market and reduce manufacturing costs while maintaining continuous quality improvement. At the facility, Logic PD supports its customers with high-mix/high-variability electronics manufacturing services. The Ciudad Juárez facility also provides aftermarket services—including product lifecycle management, repair depot, cost optimization and materials management services—and in-factory provisioning of Internet-connected devices.

About Logic PD

