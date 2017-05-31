CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Members, Local Residents Shred 31,230 Pounds of Paper at Free Shred Day to Protect Against Identity Theft

Alexandria, VA — CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union branches in Alexandria and Harrisonburg, Virginia helped hundreds of people protect themselves from identity theft by providing free shredding services in April.



CommonWealth One’s semi-annual free community shredding events help credit union members and the community get their personal documents shredded and recycled securely, including old tax records, bills, paycheck stubs and more. This can help prevent personal and financial information from falling into the wrong hands and is an important step in preventing identity theft and fraud.

At April’s free, one-day event on April 29, more than 31,200 lbs. of paper were shredded at CommonWealth One branches in Alexandria and Harrisonburg, Virginia. More than 500 Alexandria and Harrisonburg residents participated in the April community shred day. The semi-annual events are free and open to the public.

CommonWealth One staff were on hand at both locations to personally assist credit union members and the public with disposing of their materials. Branch managers and staff were also available to answer questions about mortgages, auto loans, checking and savings accounts, opening accounts online and other financial products and services.

About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University).

