NIOSH 582 Equivalency Course Provides In-Depth Understanding of Sampling and Evaluating Airborne Asbestos Dust

From June 12th through the 15th, EMSL Analytical, Inc. is offering a NIOSH 582 Equivalency Course. Taught by leading asbestos experts from EMSL, one of North America’s largest asbestos and indoor air quality testing laboratories, the event is expected to attract attendees from across the country.

The four-day course will be held at EMSL’s Cinnaminson, New Jersey training center located in their state-of-the-art corporate headquarters. The workshop will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day. The cost to take this course is $950 per student or $875 per student for two or more attendees from the same organization.

“This detailed course will cover all aspects of sampling and analysis using the NIOSH 7400 Method,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of the background of asbestos, proper equipment selection, calibration of equipment, sampling procedure, sample preparation, analytical methods, calculation of results, quality assurance, quality control and much more. Presentations, as well as plenty of hands on activities will be combined to give students an in-depth background and understanding of this NIOSH method.”

At the end of the course, a written exam measures the student’s level of technical understanding. Those who successfully complete the written exam (passing grade of 80% or better) and attend all training sessions will be eligible to receive a NIOSH 582 certificate.

To learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit http://emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843)737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

