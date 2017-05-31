Fatigue monitoring in underground mines enhanced by collaboration between SmartCap and Newtrax

Recently, Newtrax Technologies, which provides operational and safety management systems for underground hard rock mines, and SmartCap Technologies, which leads the world in predictive, wearable fatigue monitoring devices for mining, announced their intent to collaborate to improve fatigue management in underground mines. Over the upcoming months, these industry-leading providers of mine safety solutions will collaborate to integrate the new Life by SmartCap solution with the MineHop wireless network by Newtrax.



As the official partner for both Newtrax and SmartCap in Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Ramjack Technology Solutions is excited to be a part of this new initiative that will enhance real-time fatigue monitoring for underground workers in mining.



“Fatigue is a major cause for concern in the mining industry. Until this partnership between Newtrax and SmartCap, there was no foreseeable way to proactively monitor fatigue in underground workers in real-time,” said Mike Jackson, Director of International Business Development for Ramjack. “With Newtrax and SmartCap working together on this initiative, the objective of eliminating fatigue-related incidents from underground mines is now actually a possibility.”



The Life by SmartCap fatigue monitoring solution provides real-time alerts to operators to prevent microsleeps, giving miners the power to become their own first defense against fatigue. Now, through integration with the MineHop wireless network by Newtrax, supervisors will also have access to real-time fatigue data for their miners underground – as will the control room – enabling intervention in real-time after a high-level risk of fatigue alert is transmitted.



For more information about this new and exciting collaboration and how it will positively affect mining operations and safety, visit the Ramjack Technology Solutions website https://ramjack.co.za/



About Ramjack Technology Solutions

Ramjack is a full-service system integrator dedicated to the mining industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ramjack fills the gap between technology manufacturers and mine operations by providing localized services that guarantee improvements in safety, productivity and effectiveness, using real-time technology products purpose-built for the harsh mining environment.