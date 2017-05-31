Nikon releases the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED lens

Nikon Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED, a first NIKKOR fisheye zoom lens, compatible with Nikon FX-format digital SLR cameras. This single fisheye zoom lens supports both circular and full-frame fisheye effects.

The AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED supports the 8-15 mm range of focal lengths and maximum apertures of f/3.5-4.5. With FX-format cameras, circular fisheye images with an angle of view of 180° vertical and horizontal are achieved when the lens is zoomed all the way out (wide-angle position). Zooming close to all the way in enables full-frame fisheye images with a diagonal angle of view of 180°. Moreover, full-frame fisheye images with diagonal angles of view up to 180° can be achieved in the range that begins at the DX mark on the lens and ends at the maximum telephoto position when shooting in DX format.

Compatible with high-resolution Nikon digital SLR cameras boasting the latest optical designs, the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED offers stable and superior image quality from maximum aperture throughout the zoom range, clearly and sharply rendering the entire image area, even when the aperture is stopped down. What’s more, the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED exhibits superior image quality with very little drop in resolution at the edges of the frame, even with shooting at the minimum focus distance of 0.16 m (0.5 ft.) from the focal plane, allowing users to get close to their subjects for dynamic compositions.

Three ED glass elements have been adopted for effective lateral chromatic aberration compensation, minimizing color bleed even at the edges of the frame. Further, the use of Nano Crystal Coat enables capture of clear images in which ghost and flare are effectively suppressed despite the fact that the wide angles supported by the lens often mean that the sun is included in the frame.

As a single fisheye lens that supports two fisheye effects, circular and full-frame fisheye, the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED helps to increase users’ mobility and agility. In addition to its dust- and drip-resistant structure, adoption of Nikon’s exclusive fluorine coat helps to prevent dust and water from adhering to the surface of glass elements, and makes cleaning the elements easy when necessary, allowing users to take close-ups without concern for the lens.

Whether an advanced amateur looking to easily expand possibilities for expression with a fisheye zoom lens, or a professional who wants to make use of circular and full-frame fisheye effects with their imaging, the AF-S Fisheye NIKKOR 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED responds to photographers looking for unique forms of imaging with superior power of expression and excellent optical performance.

Primary Features

Enables shooting at an angle of view of 180° vertical and horizontal (circular fisheye) when zoomed all the way out, and 180° diagonal (full-frame fisheye) when zoomed close to all the way in with shooting in FX format

A full-frame fisheye effect with a diagonal angle of view of up to 180° can be achieved in the range that begins at the DX mark* on the lens and ends at the maximum telephoto position with shooting in DX format

Realizes very sharp and clear rendering from maximum aperture throughout the zoom range

A minimum focus distance of 0.16 m (0.5 ft.) and a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.34x enable sharp and clear rendering, even with shooting at close distances

Adoption of three ED glass elements provides effective compensation for lateral chromatic aberration, minimizing color bleed at the edges of the frame

Nano Crystal Coat adopted to effectively reduce ghost and flare for sharp, clear images

Adopted a dust- and drip-resistant structure with all moving parts of the lens barrel

Highly durable fluorine coat that effectively repels dust, water, grease, and dirt applied to the outer surfaces of the two lens elements at either end (front and rear) of the lens

*The mark on the focal length scale that enables diagonal fisheye shooting in DX format is approximate. Previewing and confirming composition in the camera monitor prior to shooting is recommended.

*Specifications, design, product name and supplied accessories may differ by country or area. Specifications and equipment are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.