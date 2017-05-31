Slotastic Adds New Games to Mobile Casino and Instant Play Casino – Penguin Power & Double Ya Luck Introductory Bonuses Now Available

Slotastic has just added new games to its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets and to its no-download instant play online casino. Double Ya Luck, now available in the mobile casino, combines the thrills of slot machines with the fun of board games. Penguin Power brings the playful antics of baby penguins – and free spin prizes up to 100X -- to the instant play casino.



Introductory bonuses for the new games are available until June 10, 2017.



Double Ya Luck is a classic three-reel slot with a unique bonus game built into it. Dice symbols trigger the Board Game Feature where players roll dice to move around the board to win instant prizes, free games, 3 of a Kind or even the progressive jackpot.



Penguin Power’s Igloo scatters can trigger up to 25 free games. During free spins, Baby Penguins can award up to 100X the triggering bet and up to ten more free spins. The game’s progressive jackpot can be won on any regular spin.



MOBILE CASINO AND INSTANT PLAY CASINO -- INTRODUCTORY BONUSES



50 Free Spins on Double Ya Luck

Deposit $25 to qualify

Coupon code: GODOUBLE



100% (up to $450) Deposit Bonus

Coupon code: INSTANTPENGUIN



These bonuses are available May 30th – June 10th 2017 only.



Double Ya Luck and Penguin Power join hundreds of casino games from Realtime Gaming at the popular casino which welcomes players from all over the world. Cash Bandits 2, a sequel to RTG’s popular bank robber slot, will be added to the download, instant play and mobile casinos later this month.



Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube